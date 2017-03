Derek Scott Jones, 35, is being charged with felony eluding, hit-and-run and possession of a stolen vehicle after a car chase that took place yesterday morning in Woodland. The Sheriff’s Office says that this took place at about 2:50 yesterday morning, with a driver speeding on the southbound freeway. The suspect took the Dike Access Road exit, and was reported to be throwing stuff out of the rig. Deputies got the vehicle stopped near the Taco Bell next to the Walmart store, and that’s where Jones was arrested. The car he was driving turned out to be stolen out of Seattle. Along with the new charges, Jones is also being charged with driving while suspended. He’s now being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on bail of $7,500.