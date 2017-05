Cody Douglas O’Reilly, 18, of Kelso is under arrest, accused of prowling vehicles in North Kelso, taken into custody after an extensive foot pursuit and search yesterday morning. The incident started yesterday morning around 8 am, when a man reported catching someone prowling cars in the 500 block of Redpath. Kelso Police responded, and the suspect ran when he saw the officers. The foot chase and search covered several blocks in North Kelso, with the suspect allegedly jumping over and knocking down fences as he tried to cut through back yards. Officers eventually cornered the suspect in the upper level of a barn in the 14 hundred block of North 2nd, and he was finally taken into custody. O’Reilly is now being charged with second-degree vehicle prowling, first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. Bail totals $3,000.