Yimy Escobararriga, 30, of Longview is being cited after he allegedly caused a two-car crash yesterday afternoon on I-5 in Chehalis. State Troopers say that the collision happened at about 5:15 pm, on the northbound freeway at milepost 75 in Chehalis. Escobararriga was northbound in the left lane of the freeway when the right rear tire blew out, causing the car to skid into the median barrier. After that collision, the right rear tire came off, and the car rolled across the freeway, coming to rest on the metal guard rail on the right shoulder. A car driven by Marisa Hughes, 37, of Seattle was damaged when she hit the tire that came off of Escobararriga’s car. Neither driver was injured, but a passenger in Escobararriga’s car did suffer significant injuries. Juan Lorerez, 27, of Longview was taken by LifeFlight to Tacoma General Hospital. His condition hasn’t been updated this morning. Troopers blame the crash on defective equipment; Escobararriga was cited for not having insurance.