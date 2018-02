An off-duty Seattle firefighter is being hailed as a hero during yesterday morning’s multi-vehicle crash that closed the southbound freeway in Chehalis, pulling a man from a pickup that caught fire after being involved in the collision. State Troopers say that the collision took place at 4:10 yesterday morning, when James Holmes, 54, of Centralia lost control of his pickup on the southbound freeway at milepost 75. They say Holmes his the median barrier, then was hit by a semi driven by David Hawkins, 41, of Vancouver. The pickup moved down the freeway a bit, then was hit by a second semi, driven by Warren Cortesi, 62, of Tacoma. Holmes’ pickup caught fire, and he was rescued by the off-duty fireman. Holmes suffered a severe head injury in the crash, and was eventually taken by LifeFlight to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Hawkins was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital, along with Tony Kim, 40, of Olympia. Kim had been driving northbound, and was injured when the median barrier was pushed in front of his car. The investigation into the crash is continuing, but State Troopers say that charges are pending against Holmes.