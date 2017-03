As Spring Chinook Salmon are starting to show up in the Columbia River, Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing that there will be NO Spring Chinook fishing on the Chehalis River. WDFW officials say that the forecast for Spring Chinook returning to the Chehalis is less than the number needed to meet conservation objectives, so the river will NOT open for Spring Chinook on April 16th, which is printed in the 2016-2017 Sport Fishing Pamphlet. Other rules regarding Steelhead and other gamefish fisheries will remain in place. Get more information by calling Washington Fish and Wildlife Region 6 at 360-249-1205.