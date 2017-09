You can learn about Congestive Heart Failure and its possible impacts on your life at a free workshop that’s planned for this afternoon at the Longview Senior Center. The presenters plan to help separate fact from fiction regarding CHF, along with information on how you can live with Congestive Heart Failure. The free workshop starts at 3 pm today in the Senior Center at 1111 Commerce Avenue; admission is free, and refreshments will be served.