It was a huge mess yesterday afternoon near Battle Ground, after a truck driver dumped a load of chickens that was bound for the Foster Farms processing plant in Kelso. State Troopers say that the incident happened at about 3:15 yesterday afternoon, at the intersection of Northeast 29th and SR 502. State Troopers say that it was the driver’s second time making this pickup, and they say that he made an illegal U-turn that led to the rollover. It’s estimated that there were more than 5,000 chickens in the trailer when it flipped, but they don’t know how many of the chickens died in the crash. Workers from Foster Farms came down to help with cleanup, separating live birds from dead birds. News of the crash spread on social media, also alerting Portland Animal Save, a group that conducts protests outside of the plant in Kelso, and at Walt’s Meats in Woodland. About 30 activists arrived, and it’s reported that one of those protestors picked up a chicken, and refused to give it to a Foster Farms worker. The woman was eventually arrested, but wasn’t booked; her case may be referred to the Clark County Prosecutor for possible theft charges. The truck driver was also cited for making an illegal U-turn.