A special event is planned for noon today in Longview’s Civic Circle, as three local non-profits announce the launch of a new collaboration, a program that’s intended to help children and their families get connected immediately to health services. The Health Care Foundation, Youth and Family Link and PeaceHealth are joining forces to create the “Child Community Health Worker Program,” creating a hotline that would immediately connect pediatric patients and their families to needed services. They say that four Child Community Health Workers will staff the hotline and will field those calls, working to connect families to services that will help to keep their children safe, healthy and ready to learn. The goal is to increase community health, focused on the youngest and most vulnerable citizens that we have. Today’s event happens in front of the Monticello Hotel at noon, and is open to the public.