A first-grade boy from Olympic Elementary School is recovering from an injury that took place yesterday afternoon as the boy was running out of the school. It’s reported that the boy suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg after he collided with a car outside of the school. The collision reportedly took place at about 3 pm; the young boy was taken to St. John Medical Center, then he was transferred to another facility. His condition has not been updated this morning. At this time, no citations are being announced, but the crash investigation is continuing.