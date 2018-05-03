Authorities in Columbia County report making an arrest in a child sex case, claiming that a Columbia County man was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 14 year-old child. Ryan Clint Calhoun, 40, of Columbia City was picked up on Monday, charged with two counts of luring a minor, five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, and one count of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. In early March, the parent of the victim contacted law enforcement, reporting that Calhoun was sending pornographic videos to the child, and had also delivered a sex toy to the minor. Investigators were given access to the child’s cell phone, and posed as the victim as Calhoun allegedly continued to communicate. Calhoun was arrested on Tuesday, May 1st, as he allegedly tried to meet with the teen for sex. Search warrants were obtained, and investigators went through his vehicles, his home and his phone. They say that evidence was found to support the child pornography charges. Calhoun is now being held on bail that totals $455,000, as the investigation continues.