A Kelso man who had been arrested in June on child rape charges is in custody again, picked up on Tuesday for alleged possession of child pornography. The Daily News reports that Robert Wayne Munger, 68, was arrested back in June, accused of first-degree rape of a child. At that time, authorities seized electronic devices from Munger, reportedly finding numerous pornographic images. It’s also claimed that Munger attempted to contact the victim in the crime, a violation of his release conditions. TDN reports that Munger was arrested on Tuesday, and they say probable cause was found to charge Munger with six counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit contact, second-degree possession of child pornography, and voyeurism. Munger is free again after posting bail; his trial on the charges from June is currently set to begin on October 10th.