Matthew Paul Dagley, 20, of Castle Rock is pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and voyeurism, admitting in court that he traded explicit videos with an underage girl, while also possessing videos of another underage girl as she showered. The Daily News reports on the plea deal, saying that Dagley actually pleaded guilty back in November, and that he was sentenced last week. Superior Court Judge Michael Evans imposed a sentence of 108 months, but the majority is suspended, under a first-time sex offender sentencing alternative. It’s reported that Dagley is considered to be a low risk to re-offend, and will have to go through counseling. He will serve a year in jail, followed by three years of probation; Dagley will also have to register as a sex offender.