Dean O’Neill Cox, 52, of LaPine, Oregon is in the Columbia County Jail, picked up as Cox thought he was coming to meet an underage girl for sex. St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss says that Cox got caught up in an internet sting, where a St. Helens Police Office was posing as a fifteen year-old girl. Moss says that Cox communicated with the officer for several months on an instant messaging platform, allegedly sending graphic text messages and explicit photos. Last Saturday, Cox drove to St. Helens, thinking that he was going to meet with this girl. Instead, he was greeted by St. Helens Police when he arrived in the Taco Bell parking lot. Cox was arrested and is now being held on charges of online corruption of a minor, computer crime, luring a minor and unlawful possession of meth. He’s now being held on bail of $6,000.