There’s a special event planned for this evening at the Kelso Theater Pub, raising money for local kids in need. The Children in Need Fundraiser is being organized by the Longview Education Association, and will run from 6 to 8:30 pm this evening, with activities, a silent auction and a raffle going on. All donations collected will be split between local schools and the Washington Education Association Children’s Fund. The event is also being supported by Red Kitchen, Panera, the Triangle Bowl and the Kelso Theater Pub.