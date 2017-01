A group of special visitors is scheduled to arrive today in Rainier, coming for a week-long experience with local schools, students and teachers. The group of about 15 teenage students from China are scheduled to arrive in Rainier today, along with four teachers. Organizers say that the City of Rainier and its students will serve as “cultural ambassadors,” with the students rooming with local families. The group is scheduled to be here through next Saturday, the 21st.