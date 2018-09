Saying that returns are “far below” original projections, the Department of Fish and Wildlife is announcing that the Lower Cowlitz River will close to Chinook Salmon fishing this Saturday. WDFW officials say that the fall Chinook run is tracking far below expectations, and they don’t expect enough fish to return to meet their broodstock goal. They say that closing the river to Chinook fishing right now will help to preserve those goals, while also helping to preserve fishing opportunities in future years. The river will remain open for hatchery Coho and hatchery Steelhead retention until further notice, but the closure on Chinook fishing starts Saturday on the Cowlitz and its tributaries from the river mouth to the Barrier Dam. The Toutle will also remain open for hatchery Chinook retention. Get full details by going to the WDFW web page.