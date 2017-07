Anglers are cheering the re-opening of the Lower Columbia River for Chinook salmon fishing. Fishery managers say that they have checked the projections again, and they now say that the numbers are better than they first figured. The latest projections show that 74,100 adult summer Chinook will return to the river, up from the 63,100 that originally had been predicted. That increases the catch guideline by nearly 1,300 fish, which allows them to re-open the river below Bonneville Dam. Anglers can now retain up to two adult hatchery Chinook, two adult Sockeye, or one of each. One hatchery Steelhead can also be part of that limit. Barbless hooks are required, and no wild fish can be retained.