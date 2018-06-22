A lawsuit being brought by the Chinook Indian Tribe is getting approval to move ahead, as a federal judge rules in the tribe’s favor on seven of eight legal claims that are being made. Back in August, the Chinook Indian Nation sued the Interior Department and several other federal agencies, working toward federal recognition. On Wednesday, U. S. District Court Judge Ronald Leighton ruled in favor of the tribe on all but one claim, saying that they could proceed on the other seven issues. Leighton says that the courts don’t have the power to grant federal status; he says that’s the responsibility of other federal agencies. He did rule that the tribe can proceed with its other claims, including the pursuit of funds that were awarded to tribes back in 1970, as compensation for lands that were taken in the 1850’s. The tribe at the mouth of the Columbia River has been trying to gain federal recognition for several decades.