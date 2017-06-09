This morning at 8 am, Chinook Pass will open to traffic for the season. Even though we’re into June, the Washington Department of Transportation says that you’ll still need to be prepared for snow and other inclement weather this weekend, as another weather system moves through. State Route 410, State Route 123 and US Highway 12 will now be available for travel through the summer and into the fall, when the snow starts falling again. WashDOT also says that you need to be aware of a couple of construction projects; one project is on SR 410, just west of Crystal Mountain Boulevard, and the other is on Highway 12 itself, between Packwood and Rimrock Lake. They also report that the Mount Rainier National Park will be opening the restrooms at Tipsoo Lake as Chinook Pass reopens. Get more on road conditions by calling 511; check the Mount Rainier National Park web page to find out about roads inside the park.