The Chinook Indian Tribe has been battling for years to achieve federal recognition, and it looks like they’re going to have to wait a while longer before they find out if they will get their goal. A hearing was held yesterday in U. S. District Court in Tacoma, where the Ilwaco-based tribe once again pleaded for official federal recognition. Judge Ronald Leighton says that he will need a few more weeks before he rules on the lawsuit; Leighton could uphold the tribe’s contention, he could dismiss the case entirely, or he could allow parts of it to proceed. The Chinook Indians have been fighting to obtain federal recognition for decades, a move that would make Chinook Tribe members eligible for federal benefits; it would also give the tribe access to a trust fund that was established many years ago. The tribe got through the process back in 2001, but President George W. Bush never signed off on the final order.