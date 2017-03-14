They still haven’t identified the woman, but the Pacific County Coroner now reports that the woman whose body was found last Tuesday in Chinook died from accidental drowning. The body was found by someone that was walking along the Columbia River shore, washed up on the rocks. Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson says that they do have some potential leads on where the body may have come from, after confirming that the body was not one of the local missing person cases. Johnson says that it’s possible that the body came from some distance away, saying that it’s possible for bodies to float 100 miles or more. Johnson says that they should have more information in the next few days.