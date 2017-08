The City of Kelso plans to do some chip-sealing today, working in several locations around South Kelso. Work is planned on South 13th from Grade Street to Colorado Street, Hawthorne Street and Milwaukie Place, hazel Street from the City Limits to South 13th, and a portion of Douglas Street. Work is planned between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm, and if you park in any of these areas, you’re asked to have your car off of the street while this work is done. Cars left in the work areas may be towed at the owner’s expense. Call Kelso Public Works at 360-423-5730 if you have questions.