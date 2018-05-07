The Sheriff’s Office is working to find a woman who allegedly used a chisel in an attack on her boyfriend. Just before 6 am last Friday, a man called 911 from a location on Willow Grove Road, claiming that he had been stabbed in the arm and in the leg during a domestic dispute. The man says that the woman used a chisel in the attack, stabbing him at least twice before she left the residence. The woman left on foot, but the man says that she has friends that would give her a ride. During this contact, Deputies also turned up a warrant on the victim, charging him with first-degree criminal trespass. The man was treated for his wounds, then he was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. Deputies say that they have probable cause to charge the woman with second-degree assault; she has been identified, but her arrest has not been reported.