They’re getting back to normal operations at Community House on Broadway, cleaning up and putting things back together after yesterday morning’s dryer fire that led to the building’s evacuation. It’s reported that about 80 people were in the shelter at 11th and Broadway when the fire was reported at about 8 am yesterday. A clothes dryer in a laundry room on the second floor of the facility caught fire, triggering the building’s alarm and sprinkler system. Longview Fire was on the scene within just a few minutes; they say that the sprinkler system helped to contain and extinguish the fire, which was declared to be out shortly after firefighters arrived. A building search was conducted, to look for residents who might be missing or injured, and to conduct operations to mitigate water and smoke damage. One person needed treatment for smoke inhalation, while a second person with mobility issues complained of pain after having to evacuate so quickly. Both were conscious and alert when they went to St. John Medical Center. The other residents were taken to the Salvation Army facility, where the Red Cross and local businesses provided food and other support. The dryer was destroyed in the fire, and there was secondary damage to that area of the building from smoke and water damage. Water also did damage to the first floor, and to the basement, where the God’s Closet clothing exchange is maintain. The kitchen is one of the areas that was damaged, and remains closed. The Red Cross will continue to provide food support while the cleanup continues.
CHOB Fire
Posted on 20th April 2017 at 09:05
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta