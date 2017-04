Community House on Broadway clients are getting some extra attention this morning, after the building was evacuated for a dryer fire that was reported this morning. Fire alarms went off and sprinklers were activated when the fire was reported on the second floor of the building at around 8 am. Longview Fire responded while the residents were evacuated, and it took only a few minutes to get the fire put out. A routine search of the building, while efforts were made to minimize the damage done by the sprinklers. Firefighters report fire damage on the second floor, along with water damage to the first floor and the basement of the building. No injuries are reported.