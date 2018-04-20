19th District Representative Jim Walsh is announcing that monetary support for Community House on Broadway is being secured. The Republican from Aberdeen says that $129,000 is included in the recently-passed Capital Budget for the state. Walsh says that Community House plans to use the money to purchase a building that will help to provide safe, secure housing for community members that are in need of shelter. Walsh says that this contribution from the state will combine with the local efforts to support Community House and the services that they provide. Walsh says that the Community House model of “a hand up, not a handout” could be a model for other shelters in the 19th District. He says that “Community House is a great platform that should be copied,” and he says that it’s a “sad truth” that more of these facilities are needed all around the region. Community House is currently in the midst of its 8th annual Community Cares Campaign, working to raise 200 hundred thousand dollars for operations, running through June.