The National Transportation Safety Board is taking up the investigation into yesterday’s helicopter crash that was reported on Sauvie Island, an incident that left Clayton Hletko, 31, with serious injuries. At 5:10 yesterday afternoon, 911 calls started coming in about an “aircraft emergency” off of Northwest Oak Island Road. They say that a small helicopter with one person aboard had crashed, leaving the pilot with severe injuries to his legs. Hletko was extricated from the chopper, and was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. It’s reported that Hletko is a Navy veteran, and was in the process of obtaining his commercial pilot’s license. The chopper is an R-22 Beta, registered to the Hillsboro Air Academy. The NTSB will now work to try and figure out what caused the helicopter to crash.