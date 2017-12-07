Following some information that the Christmas Center had closed, the Longview Temple of the Salvation Army is once again announcing that the Christmas Center is open and operating, and is ready to serve families in the local area. Salvation Army officials say that the center at 1400 Commerce Avenue is open each day at 9:30 pm; needy families can stop by to fill out an application, or you can drop off your donations of toys, gifts or cash. They say that the red kettles around town helped to collect more than $33,000 last year, money that’s being used to help assist more than 650 families in the local area. Volunteers are still needed to Ring the Bell through the holidays; contact the Salvation Army in Longview to learn more.