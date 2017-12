There appears to be an emergency situation at the Salvation Army Christmas Center, which has had to close after only two days of operation. It was posted yesterday on Facebook that the Center closed its doors yesterday afternoon, due to a lack of boy’s clothing and gifts for 7 to 10 year-olds. It was announced this morning that the Christmas Center is now closed to parents picking out gifts for kids, and the Center is now open only to take applications for families needing help, and to collect donations. Those donations are being accepted at the old Korten’s building, located at the corner of Commerce and Broadway in downtown Longview.