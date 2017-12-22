A number of local businesses and agencies are closing early today, and will be closed on Monday, Christmas Day. The business office for the Longview Police Department will be closing at noon today, and will also be closed all day on Monday, the 25th. Officers will still be on patrol, and will be responding to calls as they come in. For non-emergency situations, call 360-442-5800, select option 1, and you’ll be connected with a dispatcher. The Coplogic on-line reporting system will also be available.

The Cowlitz PUD offices will close at noon today; they also plan to be closed on Monday, and on New Year’s Day.

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is closing at 3 pm tomorrow, and will be closed completely on Saturday, the 30th. They also plan to re-schedule the initial “First Thursday” program of 2018 to Thursday, January 11th, to separate the event from other holiday activities.

Waste Control is out with its holiday schedule, altering pickup days over the next two weeks. Pickups are being backed up by one day over the next two weeks; if your regular pickup day is on Monday, the trash will be picked up on Tuesday, December 26th and on January 2nd. Regular Tuesday pickups will be on Wednesday, and so on. Call Waste Control at 360-425-4302 if you have any questions.