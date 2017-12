State Troopers say that James F. Keavney, 69, of Ariel was driving too fast for the conditions on Christmas Day, as he died in a one-vehicle crash east of Woodland. Troopers say that Keavney was driving on the Lewis River Highway when he lost control of his pickup about eight miles east of Woodland. The 1994 Dodge Ram went off of the road, slid down an embankment and then hit a tree. Keavney died at the scene; it’s noted that he was wearing his seat belt.