You may have just got those Christmas decorations put away, but in Clatskanie tonight, Christmas decorations will be the hot topic of discussion. The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce says that the public decorations that they have to put out each year are “simply worn out,” and are in need of replacement. They estimate that replacement of the decorations would cost about $50,000, and they would like some public input on how that replacement might be funded. There’s a public forum on the Christmas decorations planned for this evening, starting at 6:30 pm in the Community Room at the Clatskanie Public Utility District. Call 503-308-5100 if you have any questions.