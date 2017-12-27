They’re still trying to figure out what caused the Christmas Eve fire that completely destroyed the Kalama-area home owned by John and Sherry Mickelson. The fire was discovered by a duty officer from Cowlitz Fire District 5 in Kalama, as they were asked to investigate an “orange glow” coming from the area of China Garden Road and Quietwood Drive. Around 8:30 Sunday night, that officer went to the end of Quietwood Drive, and found the Mickelson’s home engulfed in fire. Battling the fire took a considerable amount of time, with fire crews on the scene until 12:45 Christmas morning. It’s also reported that two family dogs died in the fire. There’s no dollar estimate on damage; family and friends are helping the Mickelson’s at this time; a GoFundMe account to help the Mickelsons has also been set up.