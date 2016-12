They’re still trying to figure out what caused the Christmas Eve fire that did severe damage to a home in North Kelso. This call came in at about 9:30 last Saturday night, as the family came home and found heavy smoke coming from the upper level of 402 Crawford Street. Three engines and 13 firefighters responded, and it took about a half-hour to get the fire put out. It’s reported that the upper level of the home suffered severe damage, it’s thought that the fire started in the utility room, which is also on that upper level. No humans were injured in the fire, but a number of pets were threatened. The family is staying with other family members, while the fire investigation continues. There’s no dollar estimate on damage as of yet.