The Salvation Army Community Christmas Center opens today, with a ribbon-cutting planned for today at 11 am. The Christmas Center is located at 1400 Commerce Avenue, in the old Korten’s building. Salvation Army officials say that they anticipate serving between 650 and 700 families this year, distributing toys for the kids and $50 gift cards to help with family meals. Call the Salvation Army at 360-636-4522 to learn more.

All this week at the Grocery Outlet on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview, you can shop and also help raise funds for the “10 For 10 Toy Drive.” Today through Sunday, if you purchase a toy for $10 or more, and make that donation to the local Adopt-a-Child Toy Drive, you will get an additional 10 percent off of your total purchase, excluding alcohol. Grocery Outlet is located at 920 Ocean Beach Highway, right next to Sizzler.

You’re invited to a special Christmas concert that’s taking place this evening at the Monticello Park Senior Living facility, located next to the corner of 7th and Hudson. The Northwest Harmony Choir is scheduled to perform at 7 pm; this is a women’s a cappella singing group, bringing four-part harmonies to Monticello Park at 7 pm. Admission is free, but you are asked to RSVP by call 360-575-1778.