No injuries were reported after a Saturday afternoon car crash at north 5th and Crawford in Kelso, but the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church did suffer water damage from the fire hydrant that was hit. Kelso Police report that the collision took place at 12:40 pm on Saturday, when a Toyota sedan hit the hydrant. Fire crews were called to get the hydrant shut off, but not before the church suffered water damage. Other details on the crash have not yet been released; the investigation into the crash is continuing.