The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that the body recovered from the Pacific Ocean is that of Ciera Hart, 12, of Woodland. She’s one of six confirmed deaths after 38 year-old Jennifer Hart of Woodland drove off of a 100-foot cliff on the California coast back on March 26th. Two of the Hart family children remain missing after the crash, Devonte Hart, 15, and Hannah Hart, 15. Mendocino County authorities say that Jennifer Hart intentionally drove off of the cliff on March 26th, just a few days after child welfare authorities in Cowlitz County were trying to make contact in regard to claims of possible child abuse and neglect. Toxicology tests are now showing that Jennifer Hart was intoxicated when she drove off of the cliff, while 38 year-old Sarah Hart and at least two of the children had high levels of Benadryl in their systems. Benadryl can make some people sleepy. Toxicology test results are still pending on Ciera Hart and on one other child that was recovered right after the crash.