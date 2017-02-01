The Longview City Council is holding its 2017 Citizens Summit this evening, starting at 5:30 pm in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD building in Longview. Mayor Don Jensen says that the purpose of tonight’s event is to gather input from citizens on major council initiatives in the coming year. After everyone gets registered, two sessions are planned. Session One topics will include Streets, Water, Economic Development and Affordable Housing, Homelessness and Related Issues. Session Two topics will start with a focus on Communication between the City and its Citizens, and then will go back over the Session One topics. The meeting is open to the public, however, participation in the Citizen Summit is by invitation. Get more information from the City of Longview.