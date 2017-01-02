Find us on Facebook!

 

Citizens Summit Survey

Posted on 2nd January 2017 at 08:38

Today is your last chance to provide input to the City of Longview, information that will be used to help develop the topics for the upcoming 2017 Longview Citizens Summit. The online survey is intended to gather information on priorities of citizens, and the information provided will help to develop the agenda and the topics of discussion for the Citizens Summit. The survey link is available on the City of Longview web page, or on the city’s Facebook page.

 