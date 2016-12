Prior to the Citizens Summit that’s being planned for early next year, Longview’s Mayor and City Council are soliciting opinions from citizens throughout the community, looking for input that will then be used to develop the agenda and the topics for the upcoming Citizens Summit. There’s a link to the online survey on mylongview.com; Longview residents are invited to participate in the survey by Monday, January 2nd. There’s also a link on the City of Longview Facebook page. Call the City Executive Office at 442-5004 if you have other questions.