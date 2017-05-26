Sales tax returns in Longview are back to the record levels that were set back in 2007, according to Longview Finance Director and Assistant City Manager Kurt Sacha. The 1st Quarter General Fund review was presented at last night’s City Council meeting, where Sacha says that they can start thinking about putting some money away to pay for city facility maintenance. Sacha says that his projections now show that the city will end 2017 with a Fund Balance of more than $10 million, and he suggests that about $400,000 be put into the Building Depreciation Fund. Sacha says that city expenses will continue to outpace revenues, but the revenue stream is strong enough to maintain double-digit reserves through at least 2022. At this stage, the city is fully able to fund core programs and services, while still looking for ways to reduce expenses. The contribution to the Building Fund was approved on a unanimous vote.

Also at last night’s meeting, the City Council approved a new three-year contract with International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3375, retroactive to January 1st of this year. The union approved the contract last week, which was followed by last night’s Council approval. The members of IAFF Local 3375 will get a three-percent raise this year, followed by two-percent raises in 2018 and 2019. The firefighters will also get a general wage increase that’s based on 100% of the Portland-Salem Consumer Price Index in all three years. Adjustments are also being made to contributions to health insurance coverage. The new contract was approved on a unanimous vote.