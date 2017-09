A series of community workshops called “Civics for Adults” is opening this evening in St. Helens. This first workshop is entitled “Misinformation, Fake News and Political Propaganda,” and will be held at 7 pm in the Saint Helens Library. Teacher and Librarian Donna Cohen is helping to organize these workshops, saying that they’re designed to enhance civic knowledge and inspire political engagement. The workshops are non-partisan, they’re free to anyone, and no pre-registration is required. Other workshops are also being set up.