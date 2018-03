The battle is under way between R. A. Long and Mark Morris High Schools, as the annual Civil War Food Drive gets under way. Students from both high schools are working to collect donations of food and cash for local food banks, wrapping up with the Door-to-Door collection event that will come up this Saturday. Donation sites will be set up around town, and you can make your choice by dropping your donations into the Lumberjack or Monarch barrels that will be set up at Fred Meyer, Lower Columbia CAP, and at both high schools. The students have a goal of collecting 12,000 pounds in food donations and $5,000 cash.