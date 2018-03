They’re still working on the final numbers, but it looks like the R. A. Long and Mark Morris Civil War Food Drive was extremely successful, collecting more than 16,000 pounds of food for local food banks. This number is about 2,500 pounds higher than last year’s effort, and when collections from elementary school food drives from earlier in the year are added in, then the amount goes over 18,000 pounds. It’s projected that Mark Morris will upset R. A. Long to win this year’s drive, as the Monarchs currently lead the Jacks by about 1,000 pounds. It’s reported that R. A. Long will still get a prize for collecting more than 7,000 pounds; that “prize” is reported to be watching as a chosen faculty member gets a “spray tan,” while at Mark Morris, a number of male faculty members will be fun to watch as they attempt to do their jobs while wearing long acrylic nails.