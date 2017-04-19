A rise in Domoic Acid levels has the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closing down the first two days of a razor clam dig that’s planned for next week at Long Beach. Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres says that they’re seeing an increase in the algae that’s responsible for the Domoic Acid, so they’re dropping the clam digs that had been scheduled for April 24th and 25th. Ayres says that they’re being cautious, but they’re reducing the number of days, while also doing some additional testing. WDFW will announce early next week if the rest of the razor clam dig that’s planned through next weekend will proceed.