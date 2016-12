You’re going to be able to fit in a razor clam dig prior to ringing in the New Year, but you’ll have to travel if that’s your plan for kicking 2016 to the curb. Washington Fish and Wildlife is announcing that digging will be allowed at Mocrocks and Copalis on the evening tides this Friday and Saturday night. Long Beach and Twin Harbors will remain closed, but fish managers are hopeful that Domoic Acid levels will drop on those beaches early next year. Tentative digs are planned in January and February, posted on the WDFW web page.