For the first time this year, Twin Harbors is open for razor clam digging, but Long Beach remains closed. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that a six-day dig opens today and goes through next Tuesday. Digging will be allowed on this evening’s tide ONLY at Twin Harbors. Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, Copalis, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks will all be open for digging. Monday and Tuesday of next week, only Twin Harbors will be open again. Long Beach remains off-limits, due to continuing issues with high levels of Domoic Acid. Digging is allowed on the evening tides only; be sure to have your current shellfish harvest license, and be sure to observe the harvest and bag limit rules.