A seven-day razor clam dig opens today at Twin Harbors, but Long Beach is still closed by Domoic Acid. After Domoic Acid dipped some earlier in the month, Washington Fish and Wildlife says that the levels at Long Beach are once again over the safe limit, so that beach will remain closed for digging. Kalaloch is also closed during this dig, due to a lack of clams. Twin Harbors is open for digging on the afternoon and evening tides, today through next Monday. Mocrocks will be open on Thursday and Saturday, while Copalis will be open on Friday and Sunday. Get full details from Washington Fish and Wildlife, or get the latest from your local outfitter.