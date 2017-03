A three-day razor clam dig opens today and runs through Sunday, but one of the beaches that had been on the list for digging will now remain closed. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that Mocrocks will be open for digging on the evening tides tonight and on Sunday, and Copalis will be open tomorrow evening. Twin Harbors had been considered for this dig, but that came off the table when Domoic Acid levels spiked again. Long Beach also remains closed, due to high levels of Domoic Acid. WDFW officials are tentatively planning a four-day dig to start on the 30th, but approval of that dig depends on the results of upcoming toxin tests.