A four-day razor clam dig opens today and runs through Sunday, switching back and forth between Mocrocks and Copalis beaches. The digging also switches to the morning tides on this dig, with Mocrocks open for digging on this morning’s tide, which is scheduled just before 9 am. Copalis will be open tomorrow morning, Mocrocks will be open Saturday morning, and then Copalis will open again Sunday morning. Washington Fish and Wildlife also reminds us all that this is the weekend that you will need to renew your fishing licenses; the current licenses expire tomorrow, and you will need your new license before heading out to dig on Saturday and Sunday. Get more information from WDFW, or your local outfitter.